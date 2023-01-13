New York mayor discusses his policy proposals aimed at combatting crime and homelessness

Geoff Bennett:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took office a year ago with a focus on driving down crime. His first year in City Hall was marked by challenges, from the COVID pandemic, to a homelessness crisis, and an economic downturn.

The mayor has just released a new $103 billion budget proposal for the city. It's a reflection of his priorities, including housing and public safety, as he shapes his second year in office.

Mayor Adams joins us now from New York.

Mayor Eric Adams, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Mayor Eric Adams (D), Mayor of New York: Thank you very much. It's good being on with you.