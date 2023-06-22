DACA recipients share hopes and fears ahead of court ruling that could end program

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Saher Khan
Saher Khan
Leave your feedback
A longstanding immigrant protection program could be struck down by a federal court in Texas. A judge is expected to hand down a decision this month about the legality of DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation. We hear from some of them struggling with life in limbo as they await the judge's ruling.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.