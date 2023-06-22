Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
DACA recipients share hopes and fears ahead of court ruling that could end program

Audio

A longstanding immigrant protection program could be struck down by a federal court in Texas. A judge is expected to hand down a decision this month about the legality of DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation. We hear from some of them struggling with life in limbo as they await the judge's ruling.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan

