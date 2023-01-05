Damar Hamlin’s high school coach explains what makes him so well-loved

William Brangham:

So, for a better understanding of Damar Hamlin and his connection to his hometown of Pittsburgh. I'm joined now by his former high school football coach.

Terry Totten just retired after nearly four decades in and around football. For the last 21 years, he was the head coach at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, where Hamlin attended and played.

Coach Totten, thank you so much for talking to us. I know this has got to be a pretty rough stretch for you all.

Could you just take us back to Monday night, when you saw what was happening in that game? Can you just tell us how — what was that like for you?

Terry Totten, Former High School Coach of Damar Hamlin: Just like everybody else, his parents, his teammates, it was horror unfolding on the football field.

Anybody who watches a lot of football knows that that was not a standard injury. You could see in the faces of his teammates the concern, the tears, the drama of the medical people getting out there as quickly as they can. Everybody associated with this game, that's the last thing they want to see. It's a kick in the gut. It's a horror movie unfolding in front of your eyes.