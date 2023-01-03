Examining football’s health risks after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field

William Brangham:

Monday Night Football, Bengals vs. the Bills, and a seemingly routine play suddenly turned terrifying.

Just nine minutes in, 24-year-old Bills safety Damar Hamlin, number three in white there at the bottom, got up, took two steps, and collapsed. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. His heart stopped beating. For at least 10 agonizing minutes, players, thousands of fans in the stadium and millions on TV watched as a medical team tried to restart Hamlin's heart.

Once his heartbeat was restored, an ambulance took Hamlin off the field. The NFL suspended the rest of the game. It's the first time that's ever happened for an injury. And there are no plans to resume the game just yet.

To understand how this could have happened from a routine hit, I spoke with cardiologist Dr. Robert Bonow of Northwestern Medicine. He's the former president of the American Heart Association.

Given all the caveats, that we still don't know what happened here, and that you are certainly not this young man's doctor, what is your understanding of what happened in that game?