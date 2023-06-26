Dangerous heat wave plagues southern U.S. with 45 million people under heat advisories

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Geoff Bennett
Courtney Norris
Texas is entering its third week of a record-breaking heat wave where the heat index could top 120 degrees. And the sweltering weather is not limited to Texas. At least 45 million Americans across the southern U.S. were under heat advisories over the weekend and into Monday. Geoff Bennett discussed more with climate specialist and WFLA chief meteorologist Jeff Berardelli.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
