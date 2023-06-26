Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Dangerous heat wave plagues southern U.S. with 45 million people under heat advisories

Texas is entering its third week of a record-breaking heat wave where the heat index could top 120 degrees. And the sweltering weather is not limited to Texas. At least 45 million Americans across the southern U.S. were under heat advisories over the weekend and into Monday. Geoff Bennett discussed more with climate specialist and WFLA chief meteorologist Jeff Berardelli.

