Group of young people sue Montana over inaction on climate change

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Sam Lane
Sam Lane
Leave your feedback
A first-of-its-kind trial is underway in Montana, where a group of young people argue the state's lawmakers aren't doing nearly enough to address climate change. Montana is one of the nation’s biggest coal producers and the industry there has strong political support. William Brangham reports how the plaintiffs are using a unique clause in the state constitution to try and force a change.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
Support Provided By:
Learn more