Group of young people sue Montana over inaction on climate change

A first-of-its-kind trial is underway in Montana, where a group of young people argue the state's lawmakers aren't doing nearly enough to address climate change. Montana is one of the nation’s biggest coal producers and the industry there has strong political support. William Brangham reports how the plaintiffs are using a unique clause in the state constitution to try and force a change.

