Darren Walker proposes shift in focus of giving in new book ‘From Generosity to Justice’

Geoff Bennett:

In 1889, the industrialist Andrew Carnegie, one of the richest men of his age, wrote an essay titled "The Gospel of Wealth," calling on those with money to use it to promote the general good, and laying a foundation for philanthropy in this country.

Now comes "From Generosity to Justice: A New Gospel of Wealth" that proposes shifting the focus of giving, its author, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, which, for the record, is a funder of the "NewsHour."

Jeffrey Brown spoke to Walker for our arts and culture series, Canvas.