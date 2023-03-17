Jessica Chastain takes on ‘A Doll’s House’ in new Broadway adaptation

Geoff Bennett:

"A Doll's House," the classic 19th century play by Henrik Ibsen, features one of the most iconic characters in theater history, Nora Helmer, a young wife and mother who is forced to question everything in her highly structured life.

It's now getting a new Broadway adaptation starring one of today's biggest stars, Jessica Chastain.

Jeffrey Brown has the story for our arts and culture series, Canvas.