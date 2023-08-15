Daughters of American held in Iran discuss his 5-year confinement and move to house arrest

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
For years, Iran has used American dual-nationals as hostage bargaining chips with the West. Last week the Biden administration struck a deal to relocate five American Iranians from prison to house arrest. It is hoped they'll come home to the United States by the middle of next month. Amna Nawaz has an exclusive conversation with the daughters of one of the prisoners.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
