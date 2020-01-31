David Brooks and Ruth Marcus on Senate’s witness vote, Sanders’ surge

Judy Woodruff:

And that brings us to the analysis of Brooks and Marcus. That is New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus. Mark Shields is away.

Hello to both of you.

We're going to talk about Iowa in just a moment, but let's start by talking about the news of this evening.

It was just before 6:00 Eastern time, David, that the Senate did take a vote on witnesses or more evidence, and it went down. It was 51 against to 49 for.

How do you sum up what's been happening in this trial, the arguments that both sides have made?