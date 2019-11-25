David Rubenstein’s take on what American history can teach our politicians

David Rubenstein:

We have Republicans, Democrats and people from both houses coming. We get about 250 to 300 people participating in each interview.

They have a reception. We ask them to sit with people from the opposite party in the opposite House, so they get to know people they don't otherwise know or otherwise get to talk to. There's no press there, so there's not pressure to do anything.

And they have an interview that they can watch and then they participate in the interview by asking questions. And they're just like any other audience. They bring their dog-eared copies Robert Caro's book or David McCullough's book. They want them autographed just like anybody else.

So the real reason for this is not just the era of good feels, but the thinking is this. People who make the laws should know our country's history. And our country's history should be known by everybody in the country, particularly the lawmakers.

Right now, we don't teach history very much in the United States. We don't teach civics very much anymore. And, as a result of that, you get surveys that show, for example, three-quarters of Americans cannot name the three branches of government. And one-third Americans cannot even name one branch of government. It's a sad situation.