Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Deadly explosion reported in Poland as Russia unleashed missile barrage on Ukraine

Audio

The U.S. and western allies said they’re looking into reports of an explosion in NATO-member Poland. It happened as Russia conducted missile strikes across Ukraine. Local Polish media reported the explosion at a grain facility in an eastern village about four miles north of the Ukrainian border. Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder joined Judy Woodruff to discuss the developments.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: