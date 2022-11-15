Deadly explosion reported in Poland as Russia unleashed missile barrage on Ukraine

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
The U.S. and western allies said they’re looking into reports of an explosion in NATO-member Poland. It happened as Russia conducted missile strikes across Ukraine. Local Polish media reported the explosion at a grain facility in an eastern village about four miles north of the Ukrainian border. Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder joined Judy Woodruff to discuss the developments.
