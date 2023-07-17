Deadly flooding hits Northeast as heat wave tightens grip on western and southern U.S.

Geoff Bennett:

An historic streak of heat continues to beat down on Phoenix with no end in sight. Today marked 18 straight days with temperatures of 110-plus degrees. That officially ties the previous record set in 1974.

El Paso, Texas also shattered records, hitting its 30th triple-digit day in a row. The El Paso Fire Department said several park-goers were rushed to the hospital yesterday with heat-related symptoms. And, nationwide, more than 70 million people live in areas where today's forecasts were dangerously high, all the way from the Florida Panhandle to the deserts of California.

But not everyone is looking to escape it. In California's Death Valley, keeper of Earth's hottest temperature on record, dozens of tourists posed next to an unofficial thermometer, hoping to see the number tick past the all-time high, a sight to see, but, even more so, a foreboding reminder of climate change and its deadly impact as it pushes our environment to the extreme.

California has been dealing with these extremes, including the heat baking the state right now.

We're joined by Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of California's Natural Resources Agency.

Thank you for being with us.

And you have said that global climate change is supercharging heat waves. What is your state doing to confront the long-term threat posed by climate change, but also the immediate, urgent threat posed by these heat waves?