Prison inmates struggle to survive unrelenting heat without air conditioning

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Leave your feedback
The extreme heat scorching much of the country is particularly brutal for incarcerated Americans. In Texas, more than two-thirds of prisoner living areas lack air conditioning. Earlier in 2023, an effort to include funding for prison air conditioning in the state’s budget failed in the Texas Senate. Maurice Chammah, a writer for the Marshall Project, joins John Yang to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more