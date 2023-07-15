Prison inmates struggle to survive unrelenting heat without air conditioning

John Yang
By —

John Yang

By —

Andrew Corkery

Audio

The extreme heat scorching much of the country is particularly brutal for incarcerated Americans. In Texas, more than two-thirds of prisoner living areas lack air conditioning. Earlier in 2023, an effort to include funding for prison air conditioning in the state’s budget failed in the Texas Senate. Maurice Chammah, a writer for the Marshall Project, joins John Yang to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch