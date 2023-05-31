Deal to raise debt ceiling and curb spending faces crucial votes in Congress

Lisa Desjardins:

And what's interesting is, of course, those are two leaders who are both in support of this bill.

To your question, what's at stake here, why are there still undecided votes, let's go over this again. It's so important. At stake in this bill, first and foremost, two years of federal spending. That is trillions of dollars that will affect most every aspect of American life. Food benefits, food stamps, the SNAP benefit for hundreds of thousands of people, the way the benefit is changing will mean some thousands of people lose the benefit and thousands of others will receive it.

Now, there's also major energy projects that are at stake in this bill, because permitting would potentially move more quickly. On the other end, there are those on the left who say that there's a problem there because the extent of environmental reviews for those huge projects would be much more shallow. And they're worried about the environmental impact.

So, you take all that together, Geoff, and you really have especially misgivings from some Democrats, worried about the environment and worried about this food stamp programs.

Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Progressive Caucus, for that reason said she's a no-vote on this bill. And I want to talk about one other Democrat, Jahana Hayes of Connecticut. She's a former national schoolteacher of the year.

Had a very powerful moment with her today, when she said: Listen, I'm thinking about my constituents who might lose their food stamp benefits. I'm thinking of especially older women. She thinks older women of color, she said: They don't have any lobbyists. They only have me.

So, a very emotional vote for some of these members.