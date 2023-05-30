Debt ceiling and budget battle now in House where some in both parties oppose it

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
The high-stakes battle over the debt ceiling and budget deal is now in the House of Representatives. The bill faces key votes as a potential national default looms next week. Some in both parties oppose the weekend agreement, but the White House and House Republican leaders say they'll push it to passage. Laura Barrón-López reports.
Geoff Bennett:
Welcome to the "NewsHour."
The debt limit deal forged by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tonight heads into a crucial final stretch, with less than a week to win congressional approval before a June 5 default deadline.
Amna Nawaz:
Some in both parties oppose the weekend agreement. But the White House and House Republican leaders say they will push it to passage.
White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez begins our coverage.
Laura Barron-Lopez:
President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are racing to secure the votes needed to pass their debt ceiling deal.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA):
I'm not sure what in the bill people are concerned about. It is the largest savings of $2.1 trillion we have ever had.
At the White House, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, urged Congress to pass it quickly.
Shalanda Young, Director, Office of Management and Budget Director: This agreement represents a compromise, which means no one gets everything that they want and hard choice — choices had to be made.
Their bipartisan compromise suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025, beyond the next presidential election. It also imposes modest federal spending cuts over the next two years, eases permitting for energy projects and increases work requirements for food stamp recipients.
But President Biden and Speaker McCarthy are facing pushback from Republicans and Democrats alike as they try to sell their plan. Progressive Democrats have criticized the process and some of the bill's provisions, like new work requirements for low-income Americans receiving food aid benefits.
Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX):
I think it's right for Democrats to get this deal done, but for a large number of progressives to say, no, this entire process where the American economy can be held for ransom, that's a no-go.
Man:
Mr. Roy.
Some Republicans, like House Freedom Caucus member Chip Roy of Texas, say the bipartisan package doesn't do enough to cut spending.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX):
Not one Republican should vote for this deal. It is a bad deal. No one sent us here to borrow an additional $4 trillion to get absolutely nothing in return, but, at best, if I am being really generous, a spending freeze for a couple of years.
Roy is a member of the House Rules Committee, which presented the first major test for the deal this afternoon, as it debated the 99-page bill.
Democrats, like Ranking Member Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, accused Republicans of risking a default.
Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA):
By weaponizing the debt ceiling, Republicans are establishing a precedent that will haunt us forever, that one party can use the full faith and credit of the United States as a hostage to pass their wildly unpopular ideas.
With less than a week to go before a potential historic default, some Republicans also threatened McCarthy's speakership.
Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC):
If we take McCarthy out, whatever the path is, but those Republicans have to avoid being destroyed themselves by voting for this.
Still, Republican House leaders expressed confidence the deal would ultimately pass.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Laura Barron-Lopez.
