Death of migrant child in U.S. custody highlights struggles at southern border

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Matt Loffman
Matt Loffman
For the second time this month, an underage migrant has died in U.S. custody. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said an 8-year-old girl at a Border Patrol facility in Texas “experienced a medical emergency.” Officials said the number of encounters with migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has fallen by more than half since Title 42 ended. Geoff Bennett discussed the latest with Kica Matos.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer
