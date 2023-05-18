May 18, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, Montana becomes the first state to fully ban TikTok over privacy concerns. The death of a migrant child in U.S. custody highlights the struggles with overcrowding at the southern border. Plus, China draws scrutiny for setting up police stations in other countries, including the U.S. to monitor and control Chinese citizens abroad.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch