Southern border stays calm but confusion builds as new asylum policies take effect

Amna Nawaz:

Homeland Security officials said there was not a — quote — "substantial increase" in immigration across the border today. The Biden administration is also implementing new rules that reject asylum seekers who did not apply online or who traveled through another country. That's being challenged in court.

But the confusion for those crossing the border remains.

Cindy Ramirez covers immigration and the border for El Paso Matters. She joins us tonight from the border city.

Cindy, welcome. Thanks you for joining us.

There's certainly a lot of anticipation about what it would look like when Title 42 ended. You are there. Tell us what it feels like, what you're actually seeing on the ground in El Paso today?