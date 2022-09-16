Death of Queen Elizabeth draws mixed reactions from former British colonies in Africa

Isabel Nakirya:

For many here, the memory of British rule is painful. They recall a time when unknown numbers of Kenyans were marginalized and properties grabbed.

Many of the people who participated in the fight for freedom in this area lost their lives, while others died of their injuries after allegedly being tortured by the British colonialists. They are relieved that their efforts led to the freedom that Kenya gained, but feel disappointed that there has not been any compensation from the British government.

Indeed, Kenya gained independence in 1963. But the victims of oppression here aren't sorry about the queen's death, because they say she offered no apologies even after making several visits to former colonies in Africa. A similar uprising broke out in South Africa. Freedom fighters, such as former South African President Nelson Mandela, were detained for decades and faced torture in prison cells.

Despite the queen's personally warm relationship with Nelson Mandela after his release in 1990, some South Africans feel she should have acknowledged atrocities by the British, and they are calling for an end to any nostalgia under the British monarchy.