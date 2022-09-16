Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, Ukrainian authorities recover bodies from mass graves in territory recaptured from Russian control. A judge appoints a special master to review classified documents seized in the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Plus, Jonathan Capehart and Michael Gerson weigh in on recent controversies over immigration and how access to abortion is likely to play into the midterm elections.
