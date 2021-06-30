Deaths from drug overdoses surge in some Black communities amid COVID-19

Kanika Turner:

Yes, that's a huge issue as well, just when you think about access.

If we look at the location of treatment centers, and where those are located at, now there is a big push to do more on the primary care level, specifically at my clinic and a few other clinics. But just access, just transportation, getting from one place to another, that's a huge issue.

And then you have to think about how many doctors are actually waivered to want to prescribe and practice in this area. So it's another huge issue. Of course, I can't leave out the issues with systemic racism that's inherent and embedded in our health care system.

So even if you get somebody to show up to care, now we have an issue. If they're feeling like they're not being welcomed, they're being stigmatized, they're less likely to come back to you and see you.

So we have issues getting people to care, and then keeping people in care. It goes back to when we think about the — how the laws, the policies, federal policies that were put into place that disproportionately affected our Black and brown community, the draconian laws, the mandatory sentencing laws.

To me, we need to start humanizing this and stop criminalizing this and coming from a perspective of being punitive. So, looking at it from that perspective, that we need to start focusing on the people that matter, and not being dictated by the laws and policies that are put in place to care for people, because no law or policy should be able to speak for someone's care.