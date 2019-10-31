Deaths of 39 migrants in a British truck highlight the brutality of human smuggling

Ahmad Amiri:

When we first got into the back of that lorry, you know, you are very hopeful that it's going to be all right. You don't think about it.

But, with time, with — it became more airless. And you're losing your concentration. And you cannot breathe anymore. And this is where the panic kicks in. And this is where I started, like, seeing death, smelling death, looking at the eyes of the other people who were in the back of that container, seeing death in their eyes.

I mean, this was one of the most terrifying experiences.