Debate over Ye’s popularity continues as companies cut ties after his antisemitic remarks

John Yang:

Amna, this week, Adidas ended a multibillion-dollar business deal with the artist, saying his antisemitic remarks went against the company's values.

Since the controversy erupted over those comments, Foot Locker, the fashion house Balenciaga, the talent agency CAA, and "Vogue"'s Deanna Ward are among those who have cut ties with him. But, so far, Spotify and Apple Music have resisted calls to drop him from their music streaming platforms.

L.Z. Granderson is an op-ed columnist for The Los Angeles Times and hosts of the podcast "Life Out Loud."

L.Z., thanks for so much for joining us.

What's — Kanye West is not just — did not just start saying controversial things. He has been criticized for denigrating Black people, for saying that slavery was a choice, for denigrating women. Why this reaction now?