Wednesday on the NewsHour, the critical role secretaries of state will play in the upcoming midterm elections, especially if candidates refuse to concede defeat. The future of the Amazon rainforest is at stake as Brazil heads to the polls for the final round of its election. Plus, college students with disabilities innovate ways to navigate spaces and use products that were not designed for them.
