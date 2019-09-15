Debates highlight growing divisions in the Democratic Party

Jeff Greenfield:

Yeah I think that is coming into full display now. There is in social media a sense that the left is ascendant in Democratic Party ranks and they clearly have moved to somewhat in that direction. Public opinion polls say more Democrats want to see a more center-left and moderate position. So you had in the first part of the debate Joe Biden pushing back very hard on Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. How you gonna pay for this? Amy Klobuchar: what you're saying you really want to take away private health insurance from 140 million people some of whom like it? And there's a concern on the moderate side that if the Democrats are a party of no private health insurance, reparations, more or less open borders and immigration this is going to turn off those swing voters. Whereas on the left the argument is no boldly progressive positions will bring new voters in from the ranks of minorities from the ranks of women and that's how we win and this is an argument I think you're going to hear over and over again as the campaign moves on.