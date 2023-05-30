Republican Congressman Scott Perry on why he will not back the debt limit deal

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA):

Well, we're not whipping against it right now. We're informing the members, which, look, they just found out what was in this bill, the text.

They found out about the bill, that it existed. That was on Saturday night. The text came out on Sunday evening. And so, into Monday, people are reading it. Now, it's 100 pages. So it's not a big bill. But you got to read through the legislative language to see where the money's coming from and where it's going to.

And it can be very confusing. For instance, in the bill, it says we're rescinding some COVID money. But you would think that would go back to the Treasury to pay down the debt. It's not going to the Treasury. We're doing what's called banking it, which means we're just putting it in another account to spend it later.

So that's not really what people signed up for. And there are other things, like the 87,000 IRS agents, $80 billion. We're rescinding $1.4 billion of that, essentially — or, ostensibly, we're told to stop the IRS for hiring more people to investigate Americans. But they keep basically the $78.6 billion that they have in the bank that was given a lump sum appropriation that they can spend it any time.

So it really doesn't stop anything. And so those are the things that members are finding out about. And, when they find out about them, they say, well, I didn't sign up for this. I'm not voting for this.