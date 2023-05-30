May 30, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Congress takes up the debt ceiling deal with only days left to avoid a default. Drone attacks damage residential buildings in Moscow for the first time since the war on Ukraine began. Plus, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is diagnosed with dementia after dedicating much of her own life to reducing the stigma around mental health and caregiving.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch