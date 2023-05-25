Debt ceiling negotiations see progress, but deal to avoid default remains elusive

Lisa Desjardins:

This is such a critical concept here. Who gets cut if you have spending cuts?

Let's look at a different way of understanding these numbers. Right now, all of that discretionary money, part is in defense, a little bit more for defense, than in nondefense. This is the current year's budget. What Republicans are saying is, they would protect all of that defense money and money for veterans. That's hundreds of billions of dollars.

What would be the result if they — to get that $130 billion cut? They would have to cut everything else by a third. So that is something that would have incredibly far-reaching repercussions for Americans across the board. Let's talk about schools. The White House says that that kind of cut if applied on average to school funding would mean 26 million students in schools across the country that are — especially are low-income that would not have access to different grants and other help.

They would also affect housing vouchers for some 80,000 — 800,000 Americans who use federal housing vouchers to help with their rent. In addition, let's talk about programs for the elderly, Meals on Wheels. That's a federally held program. And that was face perhaps cuts of 30 percent.

In addition, let's talk about the U.S. Border Patrol, not just social programs, but the U.S. Border Patrol is not a defense agency. They could see a cut of 30 percent at this time, when people like Amna are reporting on a surge and all the needs at the border.

How about rail inspections? That's another example of something getting a lot of attention now. There's a lot of concern about how safe our rails are. And rail inspectors would also be a place that see a 30 percent cut.

In short, Geoff, everything in government could see that kind of cut. Republicans argue, wait a minute, all of these agencies are overfunded. They have been for years, Democrats say, no, we're talking about real lives, real people, real children, real senior citizens.

One note on that. That kind of spending cut would not affect Social Security or Medicare, but it would affect government agencies, how you touch and see the government, national parks, those kinds of things.