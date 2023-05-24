WATCH LIVE: White House briefing may address ongoing debt ceiling negotiations

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon amid a political impasse over raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

Earlier Wednesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he was sending GOP negotiators to the White House to continue talks. But Republicans and Democrats are “still far apart,” McCarthy warned.

The U.S. could default on its debts as early as June 1, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said again on Monday. Both McCarthy and President Joe Biden have sought to reassure the public that the nation will not run out of cash.

But even negotiations have taken their toll.

“Even in the run up to an agreement, when one does occur, there can be substantial financial market distress, we’re seeing just the beginnings of it,” Yellen said Wednesday at a Wall Street Journal event.

