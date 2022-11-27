Give to PBS NewsHour now
Debunking common myths about gender-affirming care for youth

The number of youth who openly identify as transgender has nearly doubled since 2017, according to a study from UCLA's Williams Institute. In 2022, 16 states have proposed legislation that would restrict access to gender-affirming care for patients under the age of 18. Dr. Meredithe McNamara, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

