Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

November 27, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at some of the misconceptions about gender-affirming care as some states move to restrict access for young people. Then, we learn how wastewater surveillance has become an important tool in tracking the spread of COVID. Plus, a doctor reflects on his life's work providing abortion services in Colorado.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch