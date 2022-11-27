Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: 2 new COVID subvariants driving majority of U.S. cases

In our news wrap Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci called attention to two new subvariants of COVID-19 that now represent more than half of all U.S. cases, protestors in Shanghai clashed with police over China's restrictive COVID lockdowns, intense Russian shelling continues in Ukraine as residents evacuate Kherson, and the U.S. soccer federation took a brief stand online in support of Iran's protests.

