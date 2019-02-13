Democrat-led cities and states move toward universal health care on their own terms

Judy Woodruff:

Democrats in Washington are making health care a top priority. And calls for Medicare for all or some form of universal health coverage are growing louder.

But, as special correspondent Sarah Varney reports, Democratic governors and mayors aren't waiting. They are pushing ahead with urgency, signing executive orders and unveiling proposals to corral costs and bring health care to those who remain uninsured.

California Governor Gavin Newsom laid out some of his ideas in his state of the state speech last night.

