Democrats look to New Hampshire after chaotic Iowa caucuses

Patrick Murray:

Well, the majority of voters say they're looking for someone who can beat Donald Trump. So that seems to, like, really pop out in our poll. That's what we've been hearing from Democrats all along. We weren't sure whether that would materialize until we got to these early contests. And we did see a little bit in Iowa. And we're seeing and I think more in New Hampshire.

But! There's a difference there between those who are worried about that and the minority who say, I don't care about that, it's about policy and in terms of who they're supporting. So Bernie Sanders supporters, supporters of some of these lower polling candidates who are making up about one tenth of the total electorate right now are saying it's about policy. It's all about policy. It's voters for Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden in particular saying it's all about electability. And so what we're seeing in our polling at the beginning of this week, as the Iowa numbers are trickling in on other polls are showing that there's a movement is, those voters are really shifting right now. Because they're not sure exactly what's going to happen.

So the debate last night, Buttigieg's performance in Iowa, all these things are seeing, making that centrist part of it, that people are concerned about beating on Trump, kind of churn a little bit in terms of their decision, because half of Iowa voters, half of New Hampshire voters say they haven't made up their mind yet.