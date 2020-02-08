SpaceX and OneWeb face off in quest for internet domination

Loren Grush:

Right. So right now, there are two companies that are creating these new vehicles to take astronauts to and from the International Space Station. And they're getting really close to actually putting people on those vehicles. But before they do that, they have to do these unscrewed flight tests. And Boeing did it's on crewed flight tests in December. And it didn't really go according to plan at the time. A software glitch prevented the capsule from getting into the right orbit. So it didn't actually go to the International Space Station like it's supposed to. But now we're learning that there was actually a second software glitch that was corrected at the time. But if it hadn't been corrected, it could have been a catastrophic failure for the spacecraft and it could have maybe had been destroyed when it reentered Earth's atmosphere. We don't know because fortunately they fixed it. But it is kind of highlighting that Boeing is having these these coding problems. And NASA is really doing a deep investigation into that