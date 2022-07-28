What the Senate deal could mean for the fight against climate change

William Brangham:

Judy, this deal has substantial new money to boost the expansion of renewable energy and provide more incentives for people to buy things like electric vehicles, but it also expands more fossil fuel development projects, which West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin wanted.

So, what might the real impact of all of this for dealing with climate change, if — and it's still an if — if it goes through?

For some perspective on that, we turn again to David Roberts. He writes and thinks about these matters for his Substack newsletter and podcast, which is called "Volts."

Mr. Roberts, great to have you back.

This still has not passed, but I do want to count some chickens before they have hatched. What do you make of the contours of this deal?