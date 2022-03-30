Democrats unveil new plan to increase taxes on billionaires

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, as part of its budget, the Biden administration has been making the case for a kind of billionaire tax, including today in front of the Senate Budget Committee chaired by Senator Bernie Sanders, who has long advocated for increased taxes on the wealthy.

The latest Democratic proposal would affect households with a net worth of $100 million or more. Those Americans would pay a 20 percent minimum tax on income and assets together. Assets would include things like unsold stock, something that is not taxed this way now. Those affected could pay this tax over five years.

Dan Primack is a business editor at Axios, and he joins me now to go through this.

All right, Dan, help us understand this. For example, let's just say I have a wildly successful company, say, selling photos of my cat, and somehow I get $100 million in stock. How would this proposal work for me?