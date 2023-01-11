Denver mayor discusses challenge posed by an influx of migrants

Mayor Michael Hancock:

Well, there are a couple of reasons.

One, as we continue to talk with cities, particularly along the border, and other cities that have been deluged with migrants, we look at best practices. What are the best things for us to do to help the migrants, as well as to effectively serve them, as well as to relieve the financial stress and burden on the people of Denver and the use of our recreation centers?

And this is not their intended purpose, in terms of the rec centers themselves. And what we have learned is, once the city leans into shelter, it becomes a long-term challenge that is hard to break up.

So what we're working to do not so much is put people out on the street after 14 days, but to really send a clarion call to all of our external partners, nonprofit, faith organizations, as well as other levels of government, state and federal government, that we have to work diligently to assess, authorize and to properly shelter individuals throughout, dispersed throughout Denver and the state of Colorado, wherever they want to go.

But we have to return our rec centers to their intended purpose sooner than later. And there's nothing humane about trying to house migrants on the floors of our gymnasiums and rec centers, where they really don't have the proper facilities. And so it's really more of an approach to compassion, a humane approach to helping folks be more comfortable, but also be able to access the services they need.