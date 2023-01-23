DeSantis defends blocking African American studies course in Florida schools

Fedrick Ingram:

Unfortunately, Governor DeSantis has taken a strongman approach to politics, and he's using our teachers as the pivot point for everything that's wrong with our educational system.

We have over 5,000 classrooms right now that do not have a certified teacher. And that is in direct connection to the way teachers feel, because what Governor DeSantis is also doing is trying to take away teachers' voice.

He's trying to take away the structure and the autonomy in which we actually teach students and the voice that we have to organize each other to build a better curriculum, to ensure that our students are getting the resources that they need, our schools are deserving of a governor and a leader and a commissioner of education, frankly, that is going to listen to them, that is going to understand the needs of our communities and our families.

And Governor DeSantis is not that governor.