Attorney discusses migrants’ lawsuit against Florida Gov. DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing a class action lawsuit for flying roughly 50 migrants unannounced from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, without food, shelter or resources planned. The suit says that DeSantis and other individuals defrauded vulnerable immigrants to advance a political agenda. Oren Sellstrom, one of the attorneys involved in the lawsuit, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
