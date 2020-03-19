Despite empty store shelves, grocery association says supply chain ‘very strong’

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, stores say that most shortages are temporary, and due strictly to an unprecedented surge in buying, as panicked consumers rushed to stock up on items they feared could soon be hard to find or hard to reach.

So, how much product is in the pipeline, and when might shelves be restocked?

To help answer those critical questions, Greg Ferrara, president of the National Grocers Association, which represents over 1,500 independent grocers, operating nearly 9,000 stores. He's here with us now.

And thanks for being here.