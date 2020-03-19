Senate Republicans draft 3rd relief bill as coronavirus cases surge across U.S.

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president has been saying over and over again that he wants Americans to get cash fast.

Now, the White House has been pushing Republicans on Capitol Hill and Republican senators to get behind the idea of giving more than one check to Americans.

So I want to walk through a little bit about what the White House wants to see happen here. And some of this is in the bill. Some of it's not. So they want to see to $1,200 checks to Americans, one in April, one in May. Right now, this bill only has $1,200 check, as well as some other things, including $500 for every child for eligible Americans.

The other thing, they do want $300 billion for small businesses. It looks like that that made into the bill. So that's something that they agreed on.

The other thing, the president said today he wanted to forbid executive bonuses and stock buybacks. Now, that's something that the president has said he wants to do. He says that if we have to help a company, we don't want to then see CEOs get billions or millions of dollars in bonuses.

That's something that the president agrees on with Democrats. There are progressives like Elizabeth Warren who say, we don't want to see stock buybacks.

The other thing that's interesting today is that the president visited the headquarters of FEMA. That's going to be an agency that's going to be administering a lot of the help to states.

We saw governor after governor today in states like Michigan, Illinois, South Dakota plead with the president for help. They were specifically asking for medical equipment. They were also asking whether or not the National Guard would be able to help them out.

So what we saw was a number of government — a number of governors on the phone praising President Trump, saying he was doing a good job, but also saying, we need a lot more from the federal government.