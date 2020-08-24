Despite Lukashenko’s threats, Belarus protesters stay on the streets

Simon Ostrovsky:

The authorities have tried various tactics to discourage demonstrations all week.

One sinister policy has been to inform demonstrators they are breaking the law, then recording their faces for a potential criminal case. When the same message was played over loudspeakers on Sunday, demonstrators drowned it out with boos.

And when they approached a line of riot police and soldiers, it seemed as though the regime and the opposition had come to a precipice.

The situation is getting very tense, because the crowds are moving closer to the military and the riot police, who are stationed just across from them. Certain people want to come out, and there's other members of the protest who are trying to calm things down and trying to keep the two sides apart.

The crowds push forward anyway, but Belarus' demonstrators have defied expectations time and again, protesting peacefully throughout this crisis.