Despite Trump, Biden plans for pandemic fight, economic recovery

Lisa Desjardins:

As you were discussing with Francis Collins there, the president-elect is saying that there are real concerns and he thinks a real threat to human beings in this country if he is not and his team is not able to get information about the vaccine plan specifically and other things.

But what does that mean exactly? I talked to Dr. Atul Gawande. He's one of the members of president-elect Biden's Coronavirus Task Force. He's a professor at Harvard, among other qualifications that he has.

And he said, as you have been talking about, that nothing like this has ever been attempted, not in scope, not in speed, and that, in eight weeks, a new administration will take over the handling of this monumental task, and they need to know at least as much as they can, if there is a plan, about that plan.

Second, Dr. Gawande also told me something else interesting. It's not just about the vaccine that the — that Biden has a concern, but also about general supplies. Dr. Gawande says he's hearing from nursing homes and others already that there could be shortages of supplies of things like gloves or masks, things that people will need to care for the people who get the disease, as well as for people who want to administer the vaccine.

So, there is a very sort of critical supply question also that the Biden team would like to have more answers to.