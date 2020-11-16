What we know about Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate — and what we don’t

John Yang:

Well, Judy, I wish I could say it was something altruistic like wanting to contribute to the solution, wanting to help the cause of science.

But, quite frankly, it was the opportunity, the chance that I could get the real vaccine. In these trials, half get the real vaccine, half get the placebo. So, that 50/50 chance is what attracted me.

I am in a high-risk group. My age, I have asthma, I have high blood pressure, things that put me at a high-risk group. And according to the doctors in the study, that's what also made me attractive is that they wanted to find out if the vaccine was safe for people in those groups. I'm also a person of color, which is something they wanted to test.

And my desire to get the real vaccine was so great that, after the first day after I got the vaccine, I was actually a little disappointed that I hadn't had a reaction to it, to the shot, that maybe I got the placebo.

(LAUGHTER)