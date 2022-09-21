Details of New York attorney general’s lawsuit against Trump and his children

John Yang:

Judy, New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil suit alleges that the former president and executives of the Trump Organization, including his three oldest children, lied to bankers and insurers for years by inflating the value of their real estate holdings, in violation of New York state law.

James can't bring criminal charges in this case, but suggests that federal laws may have been broken as well. She's referred the case to the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and to the IRS.

We look at two aspects of this with Andrea Bernstein, who covers the former president's legal issues for NPR, and Jessica Roth, a former federal prosecutor, now a professor at the Cardozo School of Law.

Thanks to you both for joining us.

Andrea, let me begin with you.

You have watched these investigations of the former president closely for a while now. To you, what is the significance of what happened today?