Dictatorial governments are reaching beyond their borders to silence critics

Benedict Moran:

Today, Hotel des Milles Collines is a tranquil place for tourists in the heart of Rwanda's capital Kigali.

During the 1994 Rwandan Genocide, this neighborhood was a killing field.

More than twelve hundred people fled to this hotel for safety.

It was then managed by a 39-year-old Rwandan man named Paul Rusesabagina, who, using cash bribes and gifts of whiskey, kept the killers at bay.

The story of how Rusesabagina saved the lives of more than a thousand people made him famous.

First in the 2004 Oscar-nominated movie, Hotel Rwanda.

Hotel Rwanda trailer, 2004: "The true story of a man who fought impossible odds. I cannot leave these people to die!"