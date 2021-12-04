Maryland is the first state to formally reckon with its history of lynching and racial violence

Brian Palmer:

In the center of downtown Salisbury, on Maryland's eastern shore, the historic Wicomico County courthouse stands today as it did in 1931. Back then this supposed hall of justice was the site of a brutal, extra-judicial killing: the lynching of 23-year-old Matthew Williams.Charles Chavis, Jr.: You know, he was a normal child. I mean, he played with his cousins. He loved going to watch pictures. And during the Depression, he had money in two bank accounts, he had a stable job, was employed and was able to maintain employment. Charles Chavis, Jr. is a historian at George Mason University, and the author of the forthcoming book, "The Silent Shore: The Lynching of Matthew Williams and the Politics of Racism in the Free State." The horrific lynching of Matthew Williams was reported widely at the time, including in The Afro-American, a Black-owned paper in nearby Baltimore.

While there are differing accounts of what happened that day, what we do know is that Williams worked for a wealthy white business owner in Salisbury. After an altercation, Williams' boss was dead and Williams himself suffered several gunshot wounds but was still alive.

Once word got out, a white mob formed at the hospital where he had been taken. The nurse in charge of the segregated Black ward reportedly stepped aside to allow his abduction.Charles Chavis, Jr.: There's a famous quote that's actually published in The Baltimore Sun where she says, 'If you're going to take him, take him quietly.'Brian Palmer: The injured Williams was thrown from a hospital window and dragged several blocks to the courthouse. The white mob tortured, hanged, and then burned his body. The crime was captured in this drawing that ran in the Baltimore Morning Sun.