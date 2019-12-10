Divided day on Capitol Hill sees articles of impeachment, trade agreement

Yamiche Alcindor:

We can expect the White House is going to be launching a pretty vigorous defense over next weeks and months.

We can also expect that they're going to be making the case that Democrats are doing this because they don't have a viable candidate in 2020, really trying to make this a campaign issue, both from the Trump campaign, but also from the White House.

The president was just talking about this on the lawn. He says that these two articles of impeachment are — quote — "very weak." He made the case that he thought that he was actually asking for America to have a favor when he said to the president of Ukraine, "I need you to do us a favor, though."

There are, of course, Democrats who say that he was asking for a personal favor, because he was talking about investigating Joe Biden.

Another thing to note, I was spending a few hours at the White House today, walking around, talking to aides. The mood was really that this was an inevitable day, that — and I had a lot of aides tell me, Democrats should have done this a year ago. They don't like President Trump. They want to undo the 2016 election. They should just go ahead and get this over with.

So, in some ways, the White House has been feeling in some ways pretty solemn, pretty ready for this fight, but also feeling like, this is just what we were going to end up doing.

Another thing to note, I was talking to lawmakers last night and today about the articles of impeachment. They didn't include it, didn't tie Mueller in a very direct way to these articles of impeachment. They say this is that's because they didn't really want to — well, really talk about Mueller again and relitigate that issue.

But the White House is pointing out that this is really an extension of Democrats making the case that Russia is part of the president's calculations here. So even as Democrats — as Lisa has noted, even as Democrats want to talk about Russia as being a pattern here from the president doing things to benefit that country, the White House is saying there's something fishy there and that Democrats really still want to hit President Trump when it comes to Russia.